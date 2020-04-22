COVID19: UK Announce Breakthrough, To Start Vaccine Trial From Tomorrow

The United Kingdom has announced that it will start trying out COVID-19 vaccines on people from Thursday, April 23.

The vaccine for the novel viral disease, which has 80 percent chance of success is being developed by scientists at the University of Oxford.

£20 million has been earmarked by the U.K. government to the assist the university’s team. Public university, Imperial College London will also receive £22.5 million as they have some scientists also working on a vaccine.

The scientists from University of Oxford working on the COVID-19 vaccine have said the aim is to produce a million doses by September.

U.K’s Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock has encouraged the scientist from the two prestigious universities for making impressive progress and has promised that U.K. government is solidly behind them in developing a vaccine and quickly make funds available when necessary.

Once the vaccine passes trials, The UK government will move quickly into massive production.

The Oxford University project, which is a joint effort between the Oxford Vaccine Group and the university’s Jenner Institute research on a vaccine against COVID-19 began in February 2020.

The experimental recombinant viral vaccine, called “ChAdOx1 nCoV-19”, is a type of immunisation and it is one of at least 70 potential COVID-19 vaccines under research by various biotech teams around the world.

Professor Sarah Gilbert, who is leading the study, in the University of Oxford, speaking on how the vaccine was quickly approved, said it was ongoing research into “Disease X” – an unknown infectious disease marked out as a potential pandemic, that allowed his team to quickly arrive at a COVID-19 vaccine.

As at the end of March, the team had recruited healthy adults between age 18 and 55 and the trial will commence Tomorrow.

It is not all gloom and doom after all, as there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel. All hands will need to be on deck, especially international collaboration to go into massive production once a viable vaccine is found.