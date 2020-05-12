COVID19: UK Deaths Over 40,000 , Highest In Europe

The United Kingdom’s death toll for the Covid-19 pandemic climbed to 40,000 on Tuesday.
Hitting a total of 40,496 so far and making the UK the worst hit nation in Europe.
Last week the UK surpassed Italy as Europe’s worst nation on the Covid-19 death index.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a mandatory quarantine for travellers ensuring the UK by air.
Boris Johnson also announced a plan to get Britons back to work, which came with heavy criticisms.
Prompting the First Ministers of Scotland and Wales announcing that the rule only applies in England and their residents should stay at home.
Recent reports also revealed that almost 10,000 care home residents have also died from the virus.
In Europe, Italy has 30,739 deaths, followed by Spain 26,744 and France 26,604.
However, data released from UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that the death rates are falling.
London recorded the sharpest decline in deaths
The UK’s Health Secretary, Matt Hancock said
Some of our most vulnerable people live in Care Homes and yet only around a quarter of the deaths that have happened have been in care homes.
The Number has almost halved over the past two or three weeks since it’s peak.