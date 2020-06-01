COVID19: UK Government Reopens Schools and Markets As Lockdown Eases

The UK Government Reopened Schools on Monday June 1 for the first time in nearly 3 months since the lockdown started.
The lockdown easing will see schools resume for young kids and six people allowed to gather outside, markets are allowed to open and Premier League matches played behind closed doors.
Critics worry that the country is reopening too fast and can lead to a spike in new cases.
The UK’s Secretary of State For Business, Alok Sharma said that the overall view from scientific advisory group is that the lockdown easing must be done cautiously.
The UK government admitted that even though the easing is happening at a smaller scale, concerns have been raised if the country is ready for changes due to the fact residents seem to be ignoring social distancing rules.