COVID19: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson writes every UK household, urges them to stay at home

The UK Prime Minister’s Official handle @10DowningStreet has said that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is writing to every UK residents urging them to stay home and protect the National Health Service(NHS) and save lives

The official handle tweeted:

“PM @Borisjohnson is writing to every UK household to urge them to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives the ”

The UK Prime Minister stated in his letter that he understood the difficulties the coronavirus Pandemic has caused lives , businesses and jobs.

Johnson concluded by thanking everyone for working hard to beat the virus, especially the NHS and volunteers who put their lives at risk to help the most vulnerable .

See Letter below…

PM @BorisJohnson is writing to every UK household to urge them to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/GMNPqEl10d — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 28, 2020