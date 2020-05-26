COVID19: UK To Provide Anti-Viral Remdesivir To Patients

The UK government announced on Tuesday that the Anti-Viral drug Remdesivir will be provided to some Covid-19 patients in a joint collaboration with drug maker Gilead Sciences.
The UK Health Department said preliminary data from human trials globally show that the drug shortens recovery for patients by 4 days.
UK Health Minister, Matt Hancock suggested that it will be a major leap for the treatment of Covid-19 since the Pandemic began.
Urging that the UK wants to support the projects that show the most promise.
This is coming after the US National Institutes for Health ( NIH) admitted last week that trial data of Remdesivir shows it offers the most benefit for patients needing oxygen without ventilators.