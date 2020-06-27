COVID19: UK To Relax Restrictions On Travellers, Holiday Makers July 6

The United Kingdom is expected to ease restrictions for travellers as well as holiday makers returning to the country, especially those coming from countries with minimal records of the coronavirus from July 6.

The government had announced that it will scrap the mandatory 14-day self-isolation policy for holidaymakers and travellers returning from Spain, France and Greece.

The news, which is to be announced Monday and implemented from July 6, means that holidaymakers visiting these countries can return to the UK without mandatory quarantine, paving the way for tourists from the UK to begin purchase of tickets and cause a surge in the sales of tickets.

The UK government intends to introduce a ‘traffic-light’ style risk system, with red, amber and green statuses depending on the country’s perceived COVID-19 threat. A full list of places where UK travellers can return without being quarantined is being published next week.

Only passengers arriving into the UK from nations in the red category, where the spread of coronavirus is deemed to be high, will be told to self-isolate for two weeks, under the fresh proposals, the government had said.

Travel agencies noted that this is a hugely positive step forward for the travel industry and they are sure their customers will be ecstatic that their summer is saved.