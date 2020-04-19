COVID19: UMTH Doctor Confirmed Positive After Exposure To Index Case

Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, who earlier revealed an index case in Borno State, has said a doctor at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), has been confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19, after exposure to the index case.

In a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, Soyombo said there are real fears the figure could rise.

“This is because the first COVID-19 death in the state was a retired anaesthetic nurse who was with MSF in Pulka, Gwoza LGA,” he said.

