0 comments

#COVID19: UMTH Doctor Confirmed Positive After Exposure To Index Case

by on April 19, 2020
 

Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, who earlier revealed an index case in Borno State, has said a doctor at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), has been confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19, after exposure to the index case.

In a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, Soyombo said there are real fears the figure could rise.

“This is because the first COVID-19 death in the state was a retired anaesthetic nurse who was with MSF in Pulka, Gwoza LGA,” he said.

See tweets:

https://twitter.com/fisayosoyombo/status/1251843517674070016?s=19

READ  "Our village is Just 3km From Maiduguri, But We Are Not Safe" - Borno Residents
Health, Nation, News

BornoIndex caseUMTH

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 