COVID19: UN, EU Delivers 2nd Batch Of Medical Supplies To Nigerian Govt

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire recently joined the National Coordinator, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, to recieve the 2nd Batch of Medical Supplies from the UN Basket Fund.
This disclosure was made in a statement issued by the Director, Information, Media and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr Olujimi Oyetomi, in Abuja, on Friday.
According to him, Ehanire together with Dr Aliyu both went to the Cargo section of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, to receive Medical supplies from European Union (EU) contributions that is estimated at N26 Billion.
Minister Ehanire stressed that the arrival of the 2nd Batch supplies of medical supplies will go long way in settling the nerves of Health workers who before now, have been complaining regularly about the inadequacy of protective equipment against the COVID-19 virus.
“A consensus was agreed upon by the institutions and international friends involved, such as the EU and UN to have a revampment of the supplies”, he stated.
Meanwhile the Charge d’Affaires a.i. of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria, Mr Alexander Borges-Gomes, was in charge of monitoring proceedings, throughout handover of the supplies.
Borges-Gomes stated that the items were received through the One United Nations COVID-19 Basket Fund made possible by a vital donation from the European Union worth N26 Billion.
500,000 face shields, 200,000 goggles, 100 oropharyngeal airways, 14,000 safety boxes and 10,000 bio hazard bags are all supplies that was received by the Government.
Borges-Gomes disclosed further that the distributed equipment will no doubt empower government’s effort in the fight against the pandemic, as well as protect the life of health workers.