COVID19: UNICEF Set To Lead Global Acquisition, Supply Of Vaccines

To ensure that the COVID-19 vaccine when available, be distributed fast and equally to countries of the world, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) will be leading efforts to supply vaccines to countries.
UNICEF is the world’s largest vaccine procurer, as it has bought over 200 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in favour of untimely virus outbreak in different countries of the world.
For even and equitable distribution of vaccines, UNICEF will collude with Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), to get and supply to countries especially the third world ones.
The COVID-19 vaccine procurement and distribution idea with over 170 economies to be involved is set to be largest and fastest operation of related programmes.
UNICEF will serve as the chief coordinating team supporting vaccine purchase from countries that have economies crossing 80 percent.
Meanwhile UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore stated that the efforts is one that is aided by contributions from governments and manufacturers.
She noted further that the agency in collaboration with other agencies like World Health Organization (WHO), PAHO, World Bank, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, will not relent in leading the way to obtain and distribute vaccines equitably to countries once pronounced available.