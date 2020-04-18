COVID19: University of Illorin Threatens to Shut Down Unless Management Meets 6 Conditions

Investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyonbo has reported on his Twitter handle that the university of Illorin has threatened to shut down all clinical services in the hospital unless the management of the hospital meets 6 conditions as stated below..

These Conditions according to Soyonbo includes, Immediate identification of all primary and secondary contacts and testing these cases immediately and testing of all health care workers who have had contact directly or indirectly with patients . Fumigation of all zones in the clinical areas

Soyonbo further stated that other conditions include the constitution of a well motivated covid 19 monitoring management team, provisions of PPE for all health workers and provision of maximum support to members who test positive to the virus

5. Provision of all necessary PPE that will ensure safety of our members at their duty posts.



