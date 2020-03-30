COVID19 UPDATE: Cote d’Ivoire Records First Death

Cote d’Ivoire’s health minister, Eugene Aoule, on Sunday March 29 confirmed his country has recorded its first coronavirus death.

He also announced 25 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 165.

This coming few days after Ivorian President, Alasanne Ouattara declared a ‘state of emergency’ and imposed a 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. curfew.

The country’s borders were closed and ‘unauthorised’ travel between cities were also banned. Ouattara also ordered the closure of all restaurants in the country.

President, Alasanne Ouattara said that in this difficult time, the principal enemy will be indiscipline and non-respect of preventive orders.