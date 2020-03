According to data storyteller on twitter, Norbert Elekes, in his latest coronavirus update in Europe, Spain ranks top with 8,271 new cases. This is followed closely by Germany, with 6,615 new cases.

See the full list:

Coronavirus update, Europe:



– Spain: 8,271 new cases

– Germany: 6,615 new cases

– Italy: 6,153 new cases

– France: 3,922 new cases

– UK: 2,129 new cases

– Belgium: 1,298 new cases

– Switzerland: 1,216 new cases

– Turkey: 1,196 new cases

– Netherlands: 1,019 new cases — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) March 26, 2020