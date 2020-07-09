0 comments

#COVID19: Update On UK Visa Operations In Nigeria

by on July 9, 2020
 

British High Commission in Nigeria has assured Nigerian nationals wishing to travel to the United Kingdom, UK, that plans are underway to reopen visa application centres.

The commission had closed visa services across the globe as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet the commission explained that as soon as appropriate measures is put in place they will share details of when the visa application centres will reopen.

READ  Suspect resists arrest, attacks Policeman and breaks his Head
Breaking News


Grace Udofia


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 