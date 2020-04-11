COVID19: US Becomes First Country to Record 2000 deaths in 24 Hours

The United States of America on Friday 10th of April 2020 recorded 2000 deaths in 24 hours due to the coronavirus outbreak

The number of cases presently in the US is about 500,000 with 18,798 death cases almost reaching that of Italy which is 18,849.

The country has described the 2000 deaths in 24 hours as the deadliest day that any country has experienced in this pandemic.

Dr Fauci, who is a member of the White House corona virus task force, said it was too early to relax the lockdown, even though New York was responding positively to the fight against Covid19.

“We would want to see a clear indication that you were very, very clearly and strongly going in the right direction, because the one thing you don’t want to do is you don’t want to get out there prematurely and then wind up back in the same situation.

“The virus kind of decides whether or not it’s going to be appropriate to open.

“Obviously we’re looking for the kinds of things that would indicate that we can go forward in a gradual way to essentially reopen the country to a more normal way,’ Fauci said, adding that it depended on a number of factors. Dr Fauci said.

New York made up almost half of the total death toll across the US and accounted for about a third of all deaths with over 7,000 deaths already in the state.