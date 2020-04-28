COVID19: US Pledges To Support Nigeria

The United States (US) has pledged to support Nigeria in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

US President Donald Trump made the pledge to Nigeria Ruler Muhammadu Buhari in a phone call on Tuesday, a presidential aide Bashir Ahmad disclosed.

“President Muhammadu Buhari had a phone conversation with the US President Donald Trump today, the two leaders discussed Nigeria’s efforts to defeat the COVID–19 Pandemic,” Ahmad tweeted.

“President Trump pledged US support and solidarity.”

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed confirmed this in Abuja on Tuesday during the Daily National Press Briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Mohammed said: “President Buhari used the opportunity to brief the American President on the steps that Nigeria was taking to contain the spread of the disease.

“On his part, President Trump assured that the United States stands in solidarity with Nigeria in this difficult time and promised to send ventilators to support the country in its fight against the pandemic.”

President Trump and Buhari are among majority of world leaders whose countries are fighting against the spread of coronavirus which has infected over two million people globally.

Nigeria currently has 1337 cases of of the virus with 255 discharged after recovery and 40 deaths.

The US, the epicenter of the global pandemic, has the highest death toll of over 57,000 and most confirmed cases of over one million coronavirus patients.



