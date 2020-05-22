COVID19: US President Trump Declares Flag Lowering As Tribute To American Coronavirus Victims.

President of the United States, Donald Trump has declared the next three days as a sober tribute to Americans who have lost their lives as a result of the Covid19 pandemic, which has ravaged the country in particular and claimed close to 100,000 lives.
President Trump’s Twitter account rang with retweets in the early hours of Friday morning, as he passed the information in a somber tone.
“I will be lowering the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to the Coronavirus”, he said.
President Trump did not leave anyone behind, as he included America’s fallen soldiers in the flag lowering, announcing that Monday will see all flags lowered at half-staff in their honour.
“On Monday, the flags will be at half-staff in honor of the men and women in our Military who have made the Ultimate Sacrifice for our Nation”, he tweeted.
The United States of America has confirmed 1.6 million cases of the Covid19 infection, with 94,965 deaths.
President Trump has been in the limelight constantly for his controversial views and statements on Covid19, from his previous denial of the virus’s pandemic potential, to his recommendation of unapproved Chloroquine as a source of treatment.
In January, before the virus blew into global proportions, President Trump had explicitly downplayed such concerns when asked about that specific word, “pandemic,” saying: “We have it totally under control.”