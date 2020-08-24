COVID19: Usain Bolt Contracts Virus Days After Birthday Party

Usain Bolt, Jamaican sprinter has contracted COVID-19 days after celebrating his 34th birthday.
The party held in Jamaica on August 21 and hosted England player, Raheem Sterling, Bayer Leverkusen attacker, Leon Bailey and cricket legend Chris Gayle.
It was said to have taken place without observance of COVID-19 protocols or even wearing a mask.
Bolt will self-isolate for a period of time, according to a report by a radio station in Jamaica, Nationwide90fm.
The sport legend, who is the greatest sprinter of all time, announced the development, yesterday evening, in a 53-second video via his official twitter handle @usainbolt with a caption “stay safe my ppl.”
The footage from the party showed Bolt laughing and dancing with the guests after which he later posted “Best Birthday ever” via his official twitter handle.