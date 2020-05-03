COVID19: Use Confiscated Stolen Assets As Isolation Centres – SERAP

The Socio-Economic Right and Accountability Report ( SERAP) NGO has urged president Buhari to instruct the Attorney General of the Federation and Government agencies to use real estate assets seized by the government as isolation centres.
SERAP petitioned that the confiscated assets would provide safe and enabling environment for the treatment and care of people.
Also, it’s will improve the ability of the necessary authorities to respond to the Pandemic.
The letter was signed by SERAP’s deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare. The NGO also advised that pleading with Nigerians to donate their assets may be counter productive as it would put them at risk of contracting the Virus.
Rather than begging Nigerians to donate their buildings as isolation centres, The authorities should identify, publish and use confiscated assets as isolation centres
As at 11:55pm, 2nd of May, Nigeria has 2388 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 85 confirmed deaths.