COVID19 [VIDEO]: Foodstuff Delivery Man Attacked By Robbers in Abuja

A viral Video has surfaced of a man in Abuja who got robbed while on his way supply food Stuff to his customers.

The narrator in the video explained that the young man was attacked while on his way to make Supplies in broad day light , stating that he was blocked on the road and some tubers of yam were stolen.

Another eye witness in the video also said that the driver was attacked by some people from across the road.

The narrator also stated that Nigerians should expect such vices to become rampant and see the robbery as a warning message.

