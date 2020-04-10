COVID19: Virus-Free Ronald Reveals His Daughter, Rihanna Sent Him A Ventilator

Ronald Fenty has shown gratitude to his daughter, Rihanna for the love she showed him during his battle with COVID-19.

The 66-year-old dad who has had a rough relationship with his daughter said he was scared he would lose his life to the viral infection.

Appraising Robyn, as he fondly calls her, he said the singer whilst checking up on him everyday, did everything possible to ensure he survived the scare including sending him a ventilator at his Caribbean home.

The Barbados-native was quarantined at an isolation center after he manifested feverish symptoms associated with COVID-19. He made a full recovery just after 14 days.

Ronald reiterated his love and appreciation for his daughter for everything she had done for him.

He warned that the coronavirus should be taken seriously and people should stay at home.