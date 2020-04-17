COVID19: Virus Kills Nigerian Man in U.S

Another Nigerian man in the United States Of America, Jonathan Amarachi has passed away after battling with the novel viral disease.

The New York based man died after he tested positive to Coronavirus.

A media personality, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Paulo, on Friday via his Instagram account announced the death of Mr Jonathan.

He wrote:

“MyManWhy??? JonathanAmarachiNewYork RIP CoronavirusWhyWhy?? SoManyThingsWePlanThisSummer Smh GonesosoonBrother”