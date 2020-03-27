COVID19: “Wash Your Hands Thoroughly Many Times Throughout The Day” — Buhari Advises Nigerians

Following the spread of the coronavirus across the globe and in Nigeria, Nigerian Ruler, Muhamadu Buhari has advised Nigerians to wash their hands thoroughly many Times throughout the day in order to prevent contracting the virus.

Spokesperson Garba Shehu quoted the ruler as saying this, in a state house press statement, shared on his verified twitter handle, @GarShehu, on Thursday.

Buhari said: “I advise all Nigerians to follow to the letter the health guidelines issued by the Federal Ministry of Health and our State Government.”

See the statement below:

“I advise all Nigerians to follow to the letter the health guidelines issued by the Federal Ministry of Health and our State Governments. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) March 26, 2020

“Do not make unnecessary journeys outside of your homes. Do not attend public meetings or public gatherings – including religious events – which is where, through social contact, the virus can easily be transmitted. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) March 26, 2020

With regard to the request by the government of Lagos State for financial support to combat and contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Lagos and Nigeria, the President has already approved the sum of N10 billion which release was effected within two days of the request. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) March 26, 2020

In the same vein, the President has given approval to @NCDCgov request for an aircraft from the Presidential Air Fleet for emergency situations. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) March 26, 2020

These measures are in addition to the ones approved and announced by the Presidential Task Force, PTF including the closure of land borders to human traffic for four weeks; the conversion of all Hajj transit camps to be utilized as COVID-19 isolation centers;… — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) March 26, 2020

Other approved measures already put into place include the ban of flights from and into the country, suspension of the Federal Executive Council and National Council of State meetings and a directive for engagements, at the highest levels between the FG and the state governments. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) March 26, 2020

…and the mobilization of experts and trained staff serving and recall of some of those retired. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) March 26, 2020

The President is keeping a close eye on international developments on the spread of COVID-19 and will intensify or introduce new measures if they become necessary to protect Nigerians. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) March 26, 2020