#COVID19: “Wash Your Hands Thoroughly Many Times Throughout The Day” — Buhari Advises Nigerians

by on March 27, 2020
 

Following the spread of the coronavirus across the globe and in Nigeria, Nigerian Ruler, Muhamadu Buhari has advised Nigerians to wash their hands thoroughly many Times throughout the day in order to prevent contracting the virus.

Spokesperson Garba Shehu quoted the ruler as saying this, in a state house press statement, shared on his verified twitter handle, @GarShehu, on Thursday.

Buhari said: “I advise all Nigerians to follow to the letter the health guidelines issued by the Federal Ministry of Health and our State Government.”

See the statement below:

Seun Adeuyi


