COVID19: We Are Considering Mandatory Use Of Face Masks in Lagos — Gov Sanwo-Olu

As part of strategic measures to contain the spread of COVID19 in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, said his administration is considering implementing mandatory use of face masks.

In a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the rationale behind the consideration is because “Lagos is now seeing a slow spread of community transmission of COVID19.”

According to him, the rise in new cases is as a success of our house-to-house contact tracing and ramping up of tests across 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

On the upcoming Ramadan fast, he said: “As we prepare to observe the Ramadan fast, we have a responsibility to continue to maintain appropriate levels of respiratory hygiene and physical distancing, and observe the restrictions on gatherings.”

Lagos is now seeing a slow spread of community transmission of COVID19 and as such we are considering mandatory use of face masks in our plan to contain #COVID19.



The rise in new cases is as a success of our house-to-house contact tracing and ramping up of tests across 20 LGAs. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 20, 2020

We have commissioned local production of face masks certified by our healthcare professionals for our residents.



Let us not give into panic buying and opportunistic price gouging which will deny our frontline healthcare workers of masks and other PPEs required to fight #COVID19. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 20, 2020

As we prepare to observe the Ramadan fast, we have a responsibility to continue to maintain appropriate levels of respiratory hygiene and physical distancing, and observe the restrictions on gatherings.



We must work together to beat #COVID19.



Let's do it. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 20, 2020