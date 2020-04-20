0 comments

#COVID19: We Are Considering Mandatory Use Of Face Masks in Lagos — Gov Sanwo-Olu

As part of strategic measures to contain the spread of COVID19 in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, said his administration is considering implementing mandatory use of face masks.

In a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the rationale behind the consideration is because “Lagos is now seeing a slow spread of community transmission of COVID19.”

According to him, the rise in new cases is as a success of our house-to-house contact tracing and ramping up of tests across 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

On the upcoming Ramadan fast, he said: “As we prepare to observe the Ramadan fast, we have a responsibility to continue to maintain appropriate levels of respiratory hygiene and physical distancing, and observe the restrictions on gatherings.”

