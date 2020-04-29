COVID19: We Are In Need Of More PPEs — Gov Ganduje

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State has lamented the lack of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in the state.

Voicing out his complaint in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, @GovUmarGanduje, the Governor said Kano needed more PPEs for health workers safety.

According to him, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) led by Dr Nasiru Sani Gwarzo was on ground to cushion the effects on the state’s health workers.

Ganduje said the PTF team is also expected to liaise with health professionals in Kano to create a platform for the improvement of its medical infrastructure.

He said: “The Dr Nasiru Sani Gwarzo led-delegation is to cushion the effects on our health workers. The team is expected to liaise with our state professionals to not just contain the pandemic, but to create a platform for the improvement of our state’s medical infrastructure.”

He said palliatives were being distributed to each worker’s families, and life insurance packages as well.

Ganduje also solicited support from residents through social distancing and stay-at-home methods.

“We have a big battle ahead but with all hands on deck, we can contain the pandemic and make sure casualties are at the bare minimum. You can help us too by staying indoors, washing your hands often and maintaining social distancing,” he said.

Kano State has recorded 115 cases of the coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).