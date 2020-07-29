COVID19: “We Cannot Force Patients To Come To Us, It Is A Matter Of Choice” – Dr Oladiji

The Kwara Technical Committee on COVID-19 recently arrested about 50 persons at a night club, conducted test that resulted to four testing positive.
The disclosure was made recently to reporters by the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 in the state, Dr. Femi Oladiji.
He said that he was informed that four persons tested positive to the Coronavirus, while adding that the four persons have been updated on the development through the telephone numbers that was submitted by them.
“We have contacted the four individuals and highlighted the news to them, although we are yet to carry them to isolation centres”, he noted.
He stated that the ball now is in their court to come, so they will be taken to isolation centres, “we cannot force anybody to come to us, it is a matter of choice and lot of individuals walking among us are carriers of the virus”, he added.
“It is better to adhere to stipulated guidelines by NCDC and all other bodies, so to prevent it before it comes. The cases found each day is overwhelming and except individuals with symptoms, we can force no one to stay”, he noted.
According to him, “people with COVID-19 symptoms should immediately seek medical care, adding that the best strategy to be adopted is preventive measures”.
He further added by saying that the people that visits them are ones that experiences symptoms, and that people not having the COVID-19 symptom can self isolate at their homes. He also said that the Sobi Isolation Centre is a facility that is opened to all.
“I feel sorry for the ignorant that believes that the State is simply extorting money and that the COVID-19 is not real. Two persons are currently fighting dearly for their lives, and we hope they survive the virus”, he said.