COVID19: E-Learning Is Not The Same As Computer Vending And Supplies — ASUU Takes Swipe At Education Minister

The Academic Staff Union of University has issued a statement to explain the challenges involved in implementing the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu’s directive to recommence the aborted academic session by online teaching.

The directive given to the Vice Chancellors, Provosts and Rectors of tertiary institutions has been dismissed by ASUU as political gimmickry.

In the statement, they highlighted the challenges involved in implementing E-Learning at this time.

They said the Minister needs to understand that E-Learning is not the same as computer vending and supplies. It isn’t as straightforward as connecting institutions to the internet.

They also said that the production of power point slides and accessing of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) of overseas university are not E-Learning as well.

“Online learning is a type of E-Learning that depends entirely on internet based resources and support systems. E-Learning requires certain behavioral changes and regulatory adjustments in order to make it work for the learner. It cannot be established by mere ministerial directive and bureaucratic fiat but through careful and detailed planning, funding and training by those involved. None of these have been done in Nigeria.” They said.

