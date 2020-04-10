0 comments

#COVID19: We Still Reject Arrival Of Chinese “Medical Experts”, Says NMA — See Full Statement

We are still opposed to the arrival of the Chinese medical experts in the country to help combat novel coronavirus, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has said.

Meanwhile the organisation has called on the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), and other health regulatory bodies in the country to subject the foreign medical practitioners to thorough screening.

In a statement Thursday night, by its president, Dr Francis Faduyile and Secretary-General, Dr Olumuyiwa Odusote, respectively, the NMA also called on the federal government to publish the names, designations, and qualifications of the medical experts.

