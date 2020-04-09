COVID19: We Will Make Public Details Of Funds In Relief Account — Presidential Task Force, AGF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has said an agreed arrangement with the Accountant General of the Federation has been reached to publish full details of funds remitted and disbursed from the nation’s relief account.

The Chairman of the Task Force, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this while giving updates on the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Mustapha also noted that the committee is assessing the lockdown order and will advise the President accordingly.

The Task Force Chairman, who also doubles as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, revealed that in the coming days, Nigeria will be receiving some items under the United Nation’s food basket.

The SGF noted that private hospitals that want to be engaged in the management and treatment of the disease are to be cleared by the relevant authorities before they can carry out such exercise