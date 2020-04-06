COVID19: We Would Be Shocked And devastated By Results If Up To 80% of Nigerians Were Tested — FFK

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode is doubtful over the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in Nigeria.

He made known his concerns via a tweet, saying he has a terrible feeling that if a larger percentage of Nigerians were tested, the results would not be pleasing and would leave many devastated.

FFK tweeted:

”How can you determine the number of Nigerians that have been afflicted with Covid 19 when not up to 1% of the population have been tested for the virus? I have a terrible feeling that if up to 80% of Nigerians were tested for it we would be shocked and devastated by the results.”

