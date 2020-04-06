COVID19: “We Would Be Shocked And Devastated By The Results If Up To 80% of Nigerians were Tested” — Fani-Kayode

A Former Mister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the country would be shocked and devastated if up to 80 per cent of its population were tested for the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent post via his Twitter handle, @realFFK, he wrote:

“How can you determine the number of Nigerians that have been afflicted with Covid 19 when not up to 1% of the population have been tested for the virus? I have a terrible feeling that if up to 80% of Nigerians were tested for it we would be shocked and devastated by the results.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has so far confirmed 232 cases; 33 discharged and 5 deaths. This (232) is way below 1 percent of the total population. According to wordometer, Nigeria’s population stands at 204,924,741.

The pandemic has killed over 60,000 people worldwide, nearly three quarters of them in Europe, according to a tally compiled by AFP . A total of 64,733 deaths around the world have been recorded