COVID19: “Wear Face Masks, Or Risk Six Months Jail Term” – Gov To Ogun State Residents

Face Mask defaulters in Ogun State has been recently warned by the State Government to stop with the act or risk six Months jail term, which will start being effective come 4th August, 2020.
Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun in giving update about the intended measures to be adopted by the state i n containing the ravaging Coronavirus, stated that anyone seen in public without face mask, will be arrested and jailed for a period of six Months.
In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Kunle Somorin announced that the Police and other security agencies from August 4, will be mandated to reprimand and prosecute individuals seen without face masks on the streets.
According to the statement signed by the Press Secretary, “because the use of face mask is now considered a priority, the Government however, has chosen to use authority that was bestowed on him by Regulations 7 of the Infectious Disease Regulations No. 2 of 2020, made agreeable to section 33 of the Public Health Law of Ogun State, which is now a necessity and demanded that citizens are expected be with their face masks at all times, which is considered part effort in stopping and preventing spread of the Coronavirus”.
The Government in the State is not close to being ready to watch its citizens suffer from the virus, that is why it is planning to develop new guidelines and protocols that will be enforced by security agencies and taskforce in the State.
“Anybody that fails to adhere to lay down rules and guidelines as against contacting the virus, will be imprisoned for a period of six Months, under Regulation 8 of the Regulations and Section 68 of the Law”, statement read.
“The Government is planning to establish more mobile court that will be responsible in treating cases of face masks defaulters, as soon as the new protocol becomes effective.
“Even if the guideline gets flouted by Tricycles and commercial buses, they will be punished accordingly. At Churches, there must be social distancing, adding that shop owners must wear mask when attending to customers, if not, their shops will be closed down”, the statement added.