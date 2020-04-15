COVID19: Wearing Of Face Masks Now Compulsory In Abia — Gov Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has issued a proclamation making it mandatory to wear Facemasks outdoors in the State effective today.

Sam Hart, Director General of the Abia State Marketing and Quality Management Agency, disclosed this in a tweet via his Twitter handle, @hartng, on Tuesday.

BreakingTimes learnt that hundreds of thousands of Facemasks have been distributed through Churches and Community Associations free of charge in the state.

Abia is yet to record a case of the pandemic that has affected over 1,500,000 people globally.