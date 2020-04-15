COVID19: “We’ve Identified About 119 People Who Have The Symptoms” In Lagos — Prof. Akin Abayomi

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has disclosed that about 119 COVID-19 symptomatic persons have been identified during the course of house to house search within the state.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, the commissioner for health said that so far, their ‘COVID-19 Active Case’ community search has seen health workers visit a total of 118,000 households.

This is coming few days after he had announced the commencement of house to house search for possible COVID-19 cases in Lagos.

He said that the search which has seen the discovery of 119 people showing symptoms associated with the viral disease will give a truer reflection of how much COVID-19 activity is happening in Lagos State.

However, Abayomi was quick to remind the public that COVID-19, just like some many other viruses, can trigger respiratory symptoms. Bearing that in mind, the samples of the 119 people will be taken and tested to determine their statuses.

He said that in order to limit the possible chances of transmission, they will be taken to the isolation centres.