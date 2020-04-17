COVID19: What Atiku Would Have Done As President – Osita Chidoka

Former Minister of Aviation in Nigeria, Osita Benjamin Chidoka who seems dissatisfied with the performance of the Buhari-led Regime, has highlighted some things Atiku Abubakar would have done differently as president of Nigeria.

According to him, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate at the 2019 election, would have tapped into the tech industry to figure out how technology can be leveraged to help improve the educational sector, COVID-19 contact tracing, and empower local businesses.

Osita Chidoka via his Twitter handle, said that to ensure Nigeria is economically resilient to withstand global shocks such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the former Vice President would have declared economic emergency upon resumption of duty last year.

He noted that such move would have reduced the country’s debt and enhanced the business environment through a more market-driven foreign exchange policy, amongst other things.

See his tweet below.

2. Since last year He would have declared economic emergency to reduce our debt, enhance the business environment through a more market-driven foreign exchange policy. The subsidy levels are clearly unsustainable, he would have taken the difficult decision to reduce that outflow — Osita Chidoka (@osita_chidoka) April 17, 2020

“It was the reason PDP focused on debt relief, fiscal responsibility, excess crude account, sovereign wealth fund as a tool for capacity to withstand shocks”, He concluded.

Will the current administration take some clues from the hand book of the Waziri of Adamawa? That, we will find out before the end of their tenure in 2023.