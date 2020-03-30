0 comments

#COVID19: WHO Dispels Belief Of Drinking Alcohol To Fight Off Coronavirus

by on March 30, 2020
 

The World Health Organization in Nigeria has warned Nigerians against drinking alcohol with the belief that it will protect them against Coronavirus. 

WHO dispelled this belief via its Twitter handle.

They tweeted:

“FACT: Drinking alcohol DOES NOT protect you against #COVID19 and can be dangerous.

Frequent or excessive alcohol consumption can increase your risk of health problems.

READ  Enugu State Increases Corpers Allawee to N30,000
Breaking News, Health, Issues, Nation, News, Nigeria


Chuks Azotani


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 