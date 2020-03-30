COVID19: WHO Dispels Belief Of Drinking Alcohol To Fight Off Coronavirus

The World Health Organization in Nigeria has warned Nigerians against drinking alcohol with the belief that it will protect them against Coronavirus.

WHO dispelled this belief via its Twitter handle.

They tweeted:

“FACT: Drinking alcohol DOES NOT protect you against #COVID19 and can be dangerous.

Frequent or excessive alcohol consumption can increase your risk of health problems.

Frequent or excessive alcohol consumption can increase your risk of health problems.#CovidNGR #COVID19Nigeria pic.twitter.com/wtRZFOxgvF — WHO Nigeria (@WHONigeria) March 30, 2020