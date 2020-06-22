COVID19: WHO Reports New Global Record Of Coronavirus Infections

The World Health Organization, WHO, has recorded more than 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest single day increase since the pandemic began.

More than 36,000 infections were identified un the United States which has been seen as the epicentre of the virus. Currently more than 2.3 million people have been infected, and the nation has seen over 120,000 deaths from the virus.

Brazil is also reporting grim figures, as the country passed 50,000 coronavirus-related deaths and reached more than 1.08 million infections. Brazil is ranked second in both figures after the US.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization ,WHO, about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China.

Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus – named COVID-19 by the WHO – have been reported in every corner of the globe.

The rapid spread of the virus promoted WHO On March 11, 2020, to declare the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.