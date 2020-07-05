COVID19: WHO Reports Record Infections In 24 Hours

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says there have been 212,326 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a record high since the pandemic began.
The worrying new data show that in the past 24 hours, the new infections detected is more than 20,000 higher than the previous record.
It shows that the United States (US), Brazil and India recorded the biggest increases.
The previous highest daily figure for new cases was 189,077, which was recorded on June 28.
Globally, there have been more than 11 million confirmed cases so far, with an estimated 525,000 deaths.
A further 5,134 deaths were recorded in the 24 hours to 10am yesterday, according to the WHO.
US recorded a further 53,213 new infections in the past 24 hours, the report says. This was closely followed by Brazil, with 48,105.
India had a further 22,771 people testing positive for the deadly virus.
The UK has confirmed 519 new cases in that time.
It comes as countries which were heavily hit in the early days of the outbreak begin to ease their lockdown restrictions.
Scientists have warned that the pandemic is far from over, and experts fear a deadly second wave.
England’s chief medical officer, Prof. Chris Whitty, warned, on Friday, that “this virus is a long way from gone. It is not going to be gone for a long time.”