COVID19: WHO Reviews Advice On Face Masks

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reviewed its earlier recommendation against people wearing face masks in public after assessing fresh evidence that suggested the items may help to contain the pandemic.

The WHO reviewed its position on masks in light of data from Hong Kong indicating that their widespread use in the community may have reduced the spread of coronavirus in some regions.

But in updated guidance published on Monday, the organisation maintained that while masks could help limit the spread of the disease, they were insufficient on their own. There was no evidence that wearing a mask in the community prevented healthy people from picking up respiratory infections including Covid-19, it said.

Read the updated guidance below: