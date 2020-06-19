COVID19: WHO Warns, Virus Still Here and Increasing

As nations of the world prepare to ease the lockdown and open up for economic activities the World Health Organisation, WHO, has warned that the coronavirus is accelerating.

WHO expressed fears that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new and dangerous phase.

In a Press Conference in Geneva, Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom said more than 150,000 new cases of the virus were reported to the global health agency, being the most in a single day so far.

He said, “Almost half of those cases were reported from the Americas, with large numbers also being reported from South Asia and the Middle East.

The world had now entered a new and dangerous phase where most people were fed up with being at home.

Countries are understandably eager to open up their societies and economies. But the virus is still spreading fast, it’s still deadly and most people are still susceptible,” he said.

