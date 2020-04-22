COVID19: With Crash In Oil Prices, What Would You Do As President? — Dr Joe Abah

Development Alternative Inc. (DIA) Country Director for Nigeria, Dr Joe Abah has laid bare some daunting challenges Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari and the people of Nigeria are faced with.

Recall that most recently, in what is definitely a not a pleasant news, Crude oil prices plunged by over 37% down to $11.3. This is coming at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on a good number of countries including Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria.

These series of events have come after Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari had approved the increment of minimum wage from N18,000 to N30,000.

Dr Joe Abah has taken to his Twitter handle to ask Nigerians how they would react to these unpleasant developments, if they are put in positions to take decisions that affect the lives of others and the country at large.

He tweeted:

“Assume you’re the President of Nigeria or Governor of your state. You’ve recently raised the Minimum Wage from N18,000 to N30,000. Oil prices have now crashed. COVID-19 lockdown has decimated your revenue collection. What will you do? Sack some staff? What?

“Assume that because of the crash in oil prices and crash in revenue as a result of COVID-19, you approach NASS or your State House of Assembly to reduce their salaries & allowances, but they threaten to block your Bills and even impeach you, what will you do?”

He noted that the biggest component of the cost of governance is Personnel Costs (salaries and allowances). The total National Assembly (NASS) budget is about N120 billion and total Federal Government Personnel cost is about N2 Trillion. Even if NASS budget is deleted, it only amounts to a cost saving of N120 billion. Is that enough? “What else will you cut?” He asked.

He continued:

“Assuming that as part of reducing the cost of governance, you decide to abolish agencies that add no value and merge those with duplicate functions, as recommended by the Oronsaye Report, what will you do with their staff? Will you sack them?”

In response to his governance puzzle, some Twitter users have sent in their suggestions.

Human Rights Activist, Inibehe Effiong tweeted:

“I will reduce the cost of governance by at least 50 percent to offset the shortfall in revenue. These governors are very irresponsible. They lack fiscal discipline.”

Oyagha Donald tweeted:

“If the biggest cost of governance is personnel cost, the 1st thing to do will be cutting cost of operations on personnel, then evaluate the relevance of the amount of personnel if possible collapse and merge Ministries duplicating roles. Retire those who should be retired…

“If creating more jobs is an option it means increased revenue for the government, rather than sacking staffs I will redeploy redundant staffs without sacking.”

Another Twitter user, Shofoyeke Adeniyi tweeted:

“Methinks the first thing is to reduce the number of aides of cut their pay by 25-50%, then lift some revenue sources off the LGs to State for a short period, amongst other measures

Olajide tweeted:

“Cut down govt expenses and delay implementation of the minimum wage till Jan 2021, suspend vat on items consumed by the masses and middle class and increase on luxury goods consumed by the rich. Petrol be permanently deregulated.

“Unfortunately that is the right thing to do based on the present scenario that we are facing and more so it is not a total shutdown but a delay for less than 12mths. This measure is to prevent the sack of workers.

Finally, i think it is not a sacrifice that is too much.

“VAT removal is for goods consumed by masses and middle class which will compensate for the delayed salary increment, you can take VAT on luxury goods to between 15%-20% the rich can still afford it.”

See another suggestion from Jeff Evie.

Covert security votes to augment for other things. Reduce/merge ministries/commissions/portfolios/Aids etc. Review the budgetary allocations for some projects/activities dat can wait for now. Stop borrowing Reduce taxes Work on security Stop mono economy

1. Covert security votes to augment for other things.

2. Reduce/merge ministries/commissions/portfolios/Aids etc.

3. Review the budgetary allocations for some projects/activities dat can wait for now.

4. Stop borrowing

5. Reduce taxes

6. Work on security

Obviously, these are challenges which no longer lie ahead. They are now upon us and there has to be reactions from the Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, the Governors at the State level and the Law makers.

What will you advise them to do? Kindly share your ideas in the comment section.