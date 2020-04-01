COVID19: Woman Calls Out Gov Uzodinma And NCDC DG, Dr. Chikwe For Allegedly Concealing Real Case Reports in Imo State

A Community Activist, Dr. Kemi Olunloyo, has taken to Twitter to amplify allegations making rounds, against the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma and the Director General of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu.

She said that they both made concerted efforts not to disclose to the public, the real covid 19 situation report of Imo State. The clinical Pharmacist said that the second death which was announced by NCDC was an indegene of Imo State.

@KemiOlunloyo tweeted:

#ijcovid19 Governor @HE_HopeUzodimma LIED in his weekly address that there were NO CASES of #COVID19 recorded in his state. Looking at the time of his weekly address and the time @Chikwe_I visited @MBuhari last week, the 2nd death was an indigine of Imo and visited his village pic.twitter.com/o3kyVffur2 — #DrKemiOlunloyo Pharm.D💊😷🇳🇬 (@KemiOlunloyo) March 31, 2020

She tweeted that a family member of the second recorded death said the deceased, Late Christogonus A. Osuagwu, was a big businessman who just came back from the seriously infected parts of Europe, namely Italy, Spain and UK. He fell extremely ill on returning to Lagos and refused a COVID19 test.

She said that by the time Late Osuagwu arrived at his village Mbaise, he had unknowingly infected his wife, kids and staff, including his Fancy hotel business exposing guests to the virus.

“All the guests had to be QUARANTINED some on the premises. Driver also infected” she tweeted.

She continued:

” If we had a “Patrick Sawyer” situation here and I covered Ebola in detail under @GEJonathan’s @NTANewsNow who gave me their platform. Why was the public not WARNED? @Chikwe_I COVERED IT UP with @HE_HopeUzodimma. They allowed Osuagwu to travel to Abuja infecting more.

“Everybody went to visit this “abroad” jetsetter Businessman guy. Some may be asymptomatic, others showing symptoms, some Quarantined inside his hotel. Not a mention of IMO state in all the new cases @NCDCgov not @MBuhari’s speech as a #LockDownNigeria state”

#ijcovid19 Everybody went to visit this "abroad" jetsetter Businessman guy. Some may be asymptomatic, others showing symptoms, some Quarantined inside his hotel. Not a mention of IMO state in all the new cases @NCDCgov not @MBuhari's speech as a #LockDownNigeria state😠🇳🇬😷 — #DrKemiOlunloyo Pharm.D💊😷🇳🇬 (@KemiOlunloyo) March 31, 2020

She tweeted that her source from Department of State Service (DSS) confirmed the report as he had his own fair share of the story to tell. According to Dr. kemi, the DSS official said they went after the deceased from Lagos to Abuja to force him into quarantine. He was defiant and escaped them till he died.

She alleged that NCDC refused to say if Late Mr. Osuagwu died in the Abuja Isolation hospital or Lagos and to avoid panic they did not list Imo State.

She concluded:

“Governor @HE_HopeUzodimma @DrEOEhanire @Chikwe_I ALL ENDANGERED the people of IMO state. This is why a PRESIDENT must be in a presidential task force. Buhari was not aware that Imo should be locked down. Imo people were exposed. Government LIED”

#COVID19 #ijcovid19

Governor @HE_HopeUzodimma @DrEOEhanire @Chikwe_I ALL ENDANGERED the people of IMO state. This is why a PRESIDENT must be in a presidential task force. Buhari was not aware that Imo should be locked down. Imo people were exposed. Government LIED😠😠😠🇳🇬😷🆘 — #DrKemiOlunloyo Pharm.D💊😷🇳🇬 (@KemiOlunloyo) March 31, 2020