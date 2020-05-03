COVID19: Worldwide Cases Reaches 3.5 Million

The number of confirmed Corona Virus cases globally has reached 3.5 Million with 244,000 deaths so far.
The United States leads the world in infections and deaths with over 1 Million cases combined so far.
Meanwhile Nigeria and South Africa have 2,388 cases and 6,336 cases so far.
The race for a vaccine to combat Covid-19 has been heating up with the trial drug Remdesivir getting emergency approval from the American FDA.
The drug manufactured by the Pharmaceutical company Gilead, has seen a 31% drop in hospitalisation cases of patients who have been tested.
The Pope has called on the International Community of Scientists the to discover a Vaccine and share globally to the infected.
The Virus which started in the city of Wuhan in China has recorded ‘just’ 84,877 cases in China and 4,633 deaths.
China has also recorded a 50% increase in Travel since their lockdown was eased. Travellers from cities like Wuhan, Beijing, Tianjin and Jinan travelled for Labour Day celebrations this weekend.