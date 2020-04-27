COVID19: YAN Anambra Commends Anambra State Govt, Others For Palliatives, Calls For More Support To The Vulnerable

Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN), is the apex youth decision-making body for the enhancement of peace and youth development in Nigeria. It runs a legislative system of government with conglomeration of all state youth Ambassadors as parliamentarians.

Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN), has thirty-seven (37) Youth Ambassadors, each representing the 36 states in Nigeria including FCT Abuja, 109 Coordinators for the 109 senatorial zones, 774 coordinators for the 774 local governments and ward chapters.

On Sunday 26th April 2020, the Anambra state chapter of Youth Assembly of Nigeria(YAN), appreciated the wonderful effort of Anambra State Government so far in the fight against coronavirus in the state.

In the press release done by the leadership of Anambra YAN, on Sunday 26th April 2020, YAN extolled Anambra State government for their candid support to Ndi Anambra amidst Covid-19, especially their recent food items given to the youths of Anambra State, which penetrated in all the 181 communities of Anambra state. In the spirit of appreciation, YAN thanked Gov. Willie Obiano for the opening of churches, food and drugs market in the state.

YAN Anambra also condemned the killing of a youth by police at Nkpor, called on Federal government and Anambra state government to persecute the police officer as provided by law.

YAN also appreciated the efforts of many Ndi Anambra who provided food items and other materials to Ndi Anambra in their diverse means so as to cushion the negative effect of Covid-19 in the state.

The statement reads in part:

“The impacts of our iconic leaders who represents us at the various levels of government from federal to state and other good spirited Anambrarians in the fight against coronavirus are highly commendable and won’t be recently forgotten. The likes of Sen. Stella Oduah, Sen. Uche Ekwunife, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah, Engr. Arthur Eze, Sir Emeka Offor, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, Prof. Charles Soludo, Dr. Innocent Chukwuma. etc, and all the Members of Federal House Representative and Anambra State House Assembly Members.

“Thus, YAN Anambra thanked the wonderful supports of various corporate organizations, churches, other charity organizations in Anambra State who had in one way or the other supported the people of Anambra State.

“YAN Anambra State in their enthusiastic manner, call on other capable Anambrarians who has not in any way being of help to Ndi Anambra in this period of Covid-19 pandemic to consider helping the vulnerables so as to save our people from endless collapseur.

“Thus, YAN call on Anambra State government to invest more in agriculture as oil which is the crux of Nigeria hope for sustainability has crashed to $11 per barrel.

“Stay safe, Ndi Anambra, adhere to all the directives of NCDC, together we will defeat Covid-19.”

The statement was signed by members of the YAN Anambra Executive. See below.

Amb. Charles Ezeaniekwe

(YAN Ambassador, Anambra)

Rt. Amb. Celestine Uchechukwu Obi

(YAN Anambra Pioneer Speaker)

Rt. Amb. Dr. ICC Nwobi

(YAN Anambra, Speaker)

Comr. Johnson Nchekwube

(YAN Anambra, Deputy Speaker)

Comr. Njogo Ifeanyi Cornelius

(YAN Anambra, Clerk)

Barr. Ebuka Nkenke Esq

(YAN Anambra, Legal Adviser)

Ezeani Chidubem Mayor

(YAN Anambra, Media Director)