#COVID19: “You all should pray for us down here at UBTH, Benin City”, Doctor Cries Out

April 6, 2020
 

Fear has gripped health workers of University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) after three patients in the hospital tested positive for COVID-19 at the weekend. This latest development has forced 25 doctors into self-isolation.

A doctor, Casey Amaefule seems to have been through his own fair share of struggles of trying to keep himself safe in a COVID19 prone environment.

He took to Twitter to request for prayers during this challenging time for health workers in UBTH.

He tweeted:

“You all should pray for us down here at UBTH, Benin City. This #COVID19Nigeria thing is getting out of hand. Doctors and nurses are terrified. Everyone is asking same question: is this worth the risk? @DrOlufunmilayo @DrZobo @FaZeApex”

Chuks Azotani


