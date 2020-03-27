COVID19: “You may be in office but definitely not in power” — Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Nigerian Ruler Buhari

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has criticized Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari over his ‘opaque leadership’ at this time of national crisis.

On Thursday night, Buhari via his Twitter handle announced new measures he has adopted in the fight against coronavirus.

Ezekwesili who was disappointed by the move reacted to Buhari’s tweet citing obvious differences between his style of leadership and that of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

See her tweet below:

“How pitiful, @NGRPresident @MBuhari . How profoundly pitiful.

“Mr @NGRPresident @MBuhari , you are disrespecting citizens of this country with your opaque leadership at this time of national crisis.

Your conduct earns you a permanent 👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾 (thumbsdown).

You may be in office but definitely not in power, Mr President.”

“There must be many Nigerians who like me daily applaud the Governor of @followlasg @jidesanwoolu for the impressive political leadership he’s showing at a sub-national level.

You, Mr. Governor have been an effective gap-filler for an absent Central leadership.

We thank you.

“The technical team of experts at @NCDCgov led by @Chikwe_I and his colleagues and complimented by the solid team @LSMOH led by @ProfAkinAbayomi have proven that we do have the right competence to ultimately win the war against the deadly virus.”

Kudos to you . We thank you all.

