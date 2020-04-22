COVID19: You Need To Meet These Requirements To Get Tested For Coronavirus

The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has reviewed its requirement for COVID-19 test.

When the viral disease had not swept through the country and was mostly imported by people who came back from abroad, travel history from countries with COVID-19 cases was a top requirement to get tested.

NCDC has now announced that this is no longer an absolute requirement, but there is need to still communicate to the doctors if you most recently returned from abroad.

Below are the requirements for getting tested as listed by the NCDC.

1) Fever or Cough or Difficulty Breathing.

2) Have been in contact with someone confirmed with the virus.

3) Live in an area where confirmed cases have been recorded.

Note that you can get tested for #COVID19Nigeria if you have:



✅ Fever or Cough or Difficulty Breathing AND



EITHER



✅Have been in contact with someone confirmed with the virus;



OR



✅Live in an area where confirmed cases have been recorded#TakeResponsibility — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 21, 2020

The reason for the change in requirement is because transmission of the virus in many communities — especially in Lagos (Eti Osa and Mainland) has been established.

Anyone from a high risk community with COVID-19 cases will get tested on request.

Members of the public have been advised to check themselves and also look out for persons with COVID-19 symptoms or who fit into any of the requirements. You can reach out to NCDC on 080097000010 if you notice anything.

Recall that as at Tuesday April 21, 11:25 pm, NCDC reported 117 new cases of COVID19 bringing the total to 782. 197 persons have recovered while the viral disease has claimed the lives of 25 persons.