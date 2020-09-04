COVID19: Young Or Old, Every Life Deserves Saving – WHO On Virus Effects On The Elderly

The World Health Organization (WHO) has lamented on the way the elderly gets dismissed, ignored and not cared for by people around them, even as research has shown evidently that the pandemic affects them the most.
The Director General, WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that he personally over heard individuals describing the COVID-19 death toll among older people as okay.
According to him, “every life, be it young or even old deserves to be saved, and it is our responsibility to see that it happens.
He noted that saying death rates of the elderly are fine should be justified as ‘moral bankruptcy’.
Last week survey conducted by WHO revealed that about 88% of death rates in Europe were among individuals aged 65 and above, and most of the deaths is as a result of effects of the COVID-19 virus.
He further said that despite the casualties brought on the elderly by the corona virus, that Global response is slow in coming to aid of the elderly ones, adding that the issue is being treated with levity.