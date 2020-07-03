COVID19: “Younger People Drive The Transmission, People Above 50 Bear The Brunt”– NCDC

Director General of the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu on Thursday warned against asymptomatic transmission of the Coronavirus, saying younger people are more likely to spread the infections further.

He revealed this at the PTF briefing on Covid19 held today, saying; “younger people, aged 20 to 40, are the ones driving transmission of the Coronavirus, but those bearing the brunt are 50 and above. 3 out of 5 of all who die from Covid-19 are 50 and above”.

Today, I joined a meeting convened by Honourable Ministers @Fmohnigeria & Medical Directors of health facilities in FCT



Despite the stress on our health system as a result of #COVID19, we’re committed to ensure essential health services continue & health workers are protected pic.twitter.com/0klSVlfgaD — Chikwe Ihekweazu (@Chikwe_I) July 2, 2020

Also speaking at the briefing, Dr. Sani Aliyu National Coordinator for the PTF on COVID19 said a lot of the testing laboratories set up are underutilized; “their capacity far exceeds what they’re getting in terms of samples for testing”, he explained.

“Every State has an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for Covid-19. Most States have hotlines, that you can call to report symptoms and to get advice on how you can be tested”, Dr. Aliyu said.

3 out of every 5 Nigerians who die from #COVID19 are more than 50 years old



Take precautions to protect your older relatives by wearing a face mask in public, practicing hand/respiratory hygiene & maintaining a physical distance of 2 metres from others#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/RFioR52i7C — NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 30, 2020