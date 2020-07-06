COVID19: You’re Exhibiting Reckless Confidence — FG To Nigerians

The Muhammadu Buhari-led regime has said it is worrisome that many Nigerians are exhibiting reckless confidence in the face of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking in Abuja yesterday at the interdenominational church service against COVID-19 organised by the Nigerian Interreligious Council (NIREC), the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha, said: “Teach their congregation the truth about the virus and how they could stay safe.
“If you have no business going out, stay at home, it is scriptural. And I see a lot of Christians exhibiting reckless confidence and the Bible describes them as fools.
“Stay at home if you don’t have business going out, that is the safest place you have, if you have every genuine reason to go out, as mandatory, wear a face mask.
“My admonition to the church is that we must avoid exhibition of reckless confidence and tell our people the truth and ask them to do the proper things so that they can stay safe for their families, communities and for the body of Christ.”
Mr. Mustapha said the national response put in place by the regime was intended to protect Nigerians.
“It is not designed to afflict us. Every step we have taken as a presidential task force has been intended to provide for the good and welfare of the citizens,” he explained.
“Social distancing does not mean distance from God or to come to Him only when there is ‘fire on the mountain’. Neither does it mean that we pray so much to God whom we cannot see, but neglect to do good to the neighbours we see,” the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Reverend Ignatius Kaigama, said in his message.
Meanwhile, yesterday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 544 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths in the country.
Till date, 28711 cases have been confirmed, 11665 cases have been discharged and 645 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The 544 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos(199), Ebonyi(65),Oyo(47), Ondo(46), Ogun(31), Edo(30), FCT(28), Katsina(25), Plateau(15), Bayelsa(11), Kaduna(10), Adamawa(10), Akwa Ibom (8), Gombe(7), Kano(4), Taraba(3), Rivers(2), Abia(2), and Ekiti(1)
According to the latest figures published by John Hopkins University, 11,408,981 cases of the virus have been detected globally, with 533,343 deaths and 6,160,833 people recovered.