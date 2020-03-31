COVID19: Youth Minister Wishes Makinde Quick Recovery

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has come out to wish the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Mankinde a quick recovery after testing positive to the covid19.

The Minster joined other concerned citizens in praying for a quick recovery and also commended the Governor for isolating which is the basic requirement for stopping the spread of the Virus”.

“Your Excellency. I am sorry to hear about your test result on the corona virus. Let me join all concerned citizens of Oyo state and your family and friends to wish you a quick recovery from the effect of the corona virus”

“I pray the God will heal you and will see you through the period of isolation. Thank you for the courage to be open about it and surely you will bounce back fully ready to continue to govern Oyo State”.

“I am certain that you will surely overcome this condition soon having promised to go into self-isolation as required,” Dare Stated